DPD inks new five-year contract with Asos

Delivery company DPD has signed a new five-year multi-million-pound contract with online fashion retailer, Asos, under which at least 50 percent of deliveries within the London Ultra Low Emission Zone will be carried out by electric vehicles.

The move is part of DPD’s development of sustainable services, which included the opening of the UK's first all-electric parcel depot in Westminster last October and its continued investment in building a network of all-electric micro depots across the capital. DPD expects to have almost 600 electric vehicles on the road by 2021.

DPD's chief executive Dwain McDonald said in a statement: "I am delighted to partner Asos for another five years. We have a special relationship and, over the years, we've worked together in a very close partnership that has helped us develop a series of delivery innovations. This is a very fast-moving sector and we work with the best in the business, which in turn, helps us improve and innovate to meet their demands.

"The next five years will see the delivery landscape transformed again with greener, more sustainable deliveries, more geo-location innovation and of course Brexit. We're ahead of the game on all three fronts, but the investment in our all-electric fleet and depot network is key for us. We expect to have the largest EV fleet in the industry and plan to double the number of electric vehicles year on year.”

McDonald, added: "Being able to provide customers like ASOS with smarter, cleaner and more sustainable parcel deliveries is a top priority for us."

The new contract will see DPD supplying delivery services to Asos customers across the UK until at least September 2024.

Image: courtesy of DPD