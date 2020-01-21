DPD tops customer satisfaction poll for seventh year

Parcel delivery company DPD has been voted the best in the business for the seventh year running, in money-saving expert Martin Lewis' customer satisfaction survey.

The survey conducted on Lewis’ website, just after the Christmas and January Sales peak, was aimed at finding the best and worst parcel delivery firms and featured almost 9,500 people. Each recipient was asked to rate the performance of all the major UK delivery firms, based on their own experiences with each company over the past year.

DPD finished the overall winner with 63 percent of voters rating their service as “great”, with returns specialist Collect+ coming second with 61 percent, and DPD's sister company DPD Local third with 56 percent.

Completing the top 5 delivery companies was Royal Mail with 55 percent and Amazon Logistics with 52 percent.

At the bottom of the table, Hermes scored 29 percent, while TNT received 23 percent and in last spot was Yodel with just 21 percent.

Commenting on the win, Dwain McDonald, DPD's chief executive said in a statement: "To be voted the best in any business seven years running is an amazing achievement, but to do it in our industry, with the level of change we've seen over that period and the huge number of variables we deal with every day, is truly incredible.

"We delivered a record number of parcels again between Black Friday and Christmas and service levels were excellent throughout, as this survey clearly shows. Delivering great customer service every single day is what we do, but that level of consistency requires a massive team effort. The whole team deserves huge credit and, with nearly 10,000 parcel recipients voting, this is best recognition going.”

McDonald, added: "We never rest on our laurels at DPD. The investment in our service and our network continues this year as we lead the industry forward again, this time on sustainable deliveries. Our aim is for 10 percent of our fleet to be electric by the end of 2020, giving us the largest all-electric delivery fleet in the UK."

Image: courtesy of DPD