DPD UK grows its green fleet with new Ford deal

Parcel delivery firm DPD UK has announced it will be introducing 1,000 E-Transit vans this year, growing its electric vehicle fleet to over 2,500.

Announced at Fully Charged Live, a clean energy vehicle show, DPD revealed the Ford E-Transit on stage at an exhibition during the event.

With the delivery of the first vehicles coming in May, DPD hopes this new deal will take it further in becoming “the greenest company on the planet”, a pledge it recently made alongside a series of eco-investments.

In a release, DPD UK’s head of sustainability, Olly Craughan, said that the company had a “fantastic response” from attendees at Fully Charged Live.

Craughen added: “People really appreciate what we are doing with electric vehicles and all our other green initiatives. It is the same with our big retail customers too. They want to see their parcels delivered on green DPD vans, because they know their customers really appreciate it too.

"This order is a big step forward in terms of electrifying our whole fleet and becoming ‘the greenest delivery company on the planet’.”