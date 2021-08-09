DPD UK to acquire same-day delivery specialist CitySprint

DPD UK is expanding its time-critical delivery capabilities by acquiring the UK’s largest privately-owned same-day distribution company, CitySprint.

The acquisition, subject to regulatory clearance, will mean that DPD UK customers will be able to access CitySprint’s same day and specialist delivery services in the UK, while CitySprint will be able to offer its customers access to DPD UK’s domestic next day and international expertise.

CitySprint has a unique national same-day delivery network comprising of more than 30 service centres across the UK with a geographical reach to over 88 percent of the mainland population within 60 minutes.

Once part of DPDgroup, the existing CitySprint leadership team will remain in place.

Elaine Kerr, chief executive of DPD UK, said in a statement: “Same day delivery is one of the fastest-growing segments of the logistics market and so we are delighted to announce the intention to offer this new and exciting service to our customer offering.

“Even before the pandemic, demand for both next day and same day deliveries was soaring, and this trend has only escalated, something which we see continuing. DPD UK is already a market-leader, and once this acquisition completes, our position in the market will be strengthened further.”

Gary West, chief executive of CitySprint, added: “We are pleased to be joining DPDgroup and excited about the new opportunities for growth this will bring. Our two businesses are experts in their respective fields, with very complimentary offers.

“This move is testament to both the continued strong demand for same day delivery and our successful growth strategy. We look forward to working with DPDgroup to explore new opportunities for our same day expertise and services.”

This transaction is subject to approval by the Competition and Markets Authority and is expected to complete later this year.