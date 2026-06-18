Dr. Martens CEO snaps up 85,600 pounds in shares following return to profit

The chief executive officer of Dr. Martens, Ije Nwokorie, has purchased around 85,600 pounds worth of shares in the footwear specialist, signalling a boost in confidence after the company reported a growth in profit for the fiscal year 2026.

A London Stock Exchange filing showed Nwokorie had snapped up 112,500 ordinary shares at a price of 0.761 pence each.

A separate form further revealed that Nwokorie and Giles Wilson, the company’s chief financial officer, had upped their holdings via the company’s Share Incentive Plan. According to the filing, both Nwokorie and Wilson secured 202 partnership shares at 74.37 pence per share, and further received a matching allocation of 202 free shares.

The news comes after Dr. Martens reported an improvement to performance amid an ongoing turnaround plan designed to pivot the brand from a channel-led to consumer-first operating model.

The company delivered a return to profit growth for the financial year ending March 29, 2026, with pre-tax profit rising 61 percent. A 2.9 percent drop in revenue reflected efforts to reduce clearance activity and wholesale reliance.

Looking ahead to FY27, Nwokorie said there was “more work to do” in pivoting the business as it enters the “scale phase” of its strategy by upping investment and initiating an improved retail strategy.