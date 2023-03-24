Dr. Martens names new independent non-exec director

Footwear retailer Dr. Martens has announced the appointment of a new member of its board following a “comprehensive search and selection process”.

Andrew Harrison will be joining the team as an independent non-executive director from May 1, selected for his experience in a number of listed companies.

Harrison is currently a managing partner at consumer brand investment firm Freston Ventures and serves as senior independent director at Ocado Group, proprietor of Ocado Smart Platform and joint owner of online grocer Ocado Retail Limited, where he is also chair of the Remuneration Committee and designated non-exec director for engagement with the workforce.

He began his executive career at Carphone Warehouse over two decades ago, where he held the position of chief executive and chair and was a member of the company’s early founding team.

At the firm, he was credited with driving growth and international expansion, taking the retailer from a privately-owned business to leading a merger with Dixons in 2014, where he was deputy chief executive.

In a regulatory filing, Paul Mason, chairman of Dr. Martens, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the Dr. Martens board. He brings a wealth of expertise of consumer facing and technology focused businesses and a highly entrepreneurial mindset.

“His significant prior experience as both a chief executive and non-executive director of large, listed companies will bolster the board and will be invaluable to the business as we embark on the next chapter of the Dr. Martens story.”

Harrison will also become a member of the retailer’s audit, remuneration and nomination committees.