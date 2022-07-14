Dr. Martens says Q1 trading in line with expectations

Ahead of its annual general meeting, Dr. Martens plc said in a release that trading since the start of this financial year is in line with the company’s expectations and the guidance set out at the year end results announcement for both the half year and the full year.

The company added that in the three-month period, ecommerce was in line with Q422, retail continued its strong recovery and the wholesale order book has continued to increase beyond 85 percent of the full year level as previously disclosed.

Dr. Martens implemented the AW22 price increases fully from early July and to date have opened 10 new stores.

The company further said that all of its third-party factories are open and operating at 90-95 percent planned capacity, and shipping lead times continue to improve steadily.