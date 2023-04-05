Dr.PawPaw launches new skincare range

British beauty brand Dr.PawPaw, known for its multi-tasking balm that can be used on lips, skin and hair, has launched a new skincare range, ‘Your Gorgeous Skin’.

The new multi-tasking skincare line, designed in the UK and made in Korea, centres around hero ingredient papayaluronic, described by Dr.PawPaw as a “new concept in skincare and an innovation in results”.

The trademarked papayaluronic formulation runs throughout the range and provides the nourishing and soothing effects of the papaya extract, teamed with eight times hyaluronic acids, which absorb into all five layers of the skin for instant and long-lasting hydration.

The result is “super soft skin,” adds Dr.PawPaw, as the immediate and long-lasting hydration protects the skin cells and promotes a healthy skin barrier, strengthening and plumping the skin. This innovative mix is also complemented by top-level ingredients including Bakuchiol, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Retinol.

Image: Dr.PawPaw

The nine-piece range has been designed to offer multi-tasking skincare solutions at an accessible and affordable price point, with prices ranging from 4.99 to 18 pounds / 6 to 20 euros / 6 to 21.50 US dollars for an individual product.

Dr.PawPaw launches a 9-piece multi-tasking skincare line Your Gorgeous Skin

‘Your Gorgeous Skin’ is suitable for all skin types, utilising vegan formulas with ethically-source ingredients, and includes a hydrating balm, a face serum, eye cream, day creams, night cream, and face masks.

Image: Dr.PawPaw

The hero product is the “supercharged” 4-in-1 face serum that claims to offer the benefits of four serums in one dynamic formula, designed to save consumers “time, space and money”. Powered by papayaluronic to hydrate and calm the skin, it also includes Vitamin C sourced from the green tangerine providing ten times more Vitamin C to brighten complexion, along with the natural alternative to retinol, Bakuchiol to help film and smooth the skin.

Other key pieces in the collection include the 3-in-1 cleansing balm that contains up-cycled ethically sourced Papaya Seed Oil that carefully nourishes and resurfaces the skin. The balm can be used both wet or dry skin, as a gentle or double cleanse, and as a make-up remover. There is also a trio of biodegradable sheet masks to nourish, soothe and hydrate the skin.

Image: Dr.PawPaw

Dr.PawPaw has also ensured that all components of the skincare line are 100 percent recyclable, including the sheet masks, while each product tube is made from 42 percent recycled plastic and the outer box is made from an FSC-approved card with soy ink.

‘Your Gorgeous Skin’ by Dr.PawPaw is available on the brand’s website, as well as Superdrug and Lookfantastic.