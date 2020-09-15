Dressbarn launches in-person returns despite ecommerce-only strategy

Dressbarn has unveiled a new solution in partnership with end-to-end returns provider Happy Returns to allow customers to make in-person returns on orders purchased from its ecommerce site.

“Happy Returns is a natural fit for our ecommerce-first strategy,” Dressbarn's CEO, Shayan Zadeh, said in a statement. “Having enjoyed our physical stores for decades, our shoppers are accustomed to the convenience of in-person returns. To meet these customer expectations while also growing our online presence, Happy Returns’ network provides Dressbarn shoppers with the accessibility of a physical drop-off location while still maintaining a contactless experience.”

Happy Returns enables Dressbarn shoppers to buy online and drop-off returns in person at a network of physical Return Bars. Shoppers receive a QR code to provide at the Happy Returns location, and simply need to leave their items for an immediate refund or exchange. Customers will not need to box or label their items.

There are over 500 Happy Returns drop-off locations in 150 metro areas across the country for Dressbarn shoppers to visit to make returns.