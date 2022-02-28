DressX launches collection to support Ukraine

Virtual fashion platform DressX has announced the launch of a fundraiser for Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

Announced in a series of Instagram posts, the platform, which was founded by Ukrainians, revealed it would be releasing a collection of digital clothing, with proceeds set to go to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence and several charitable organisations.

“At DressX we truly believe that no country should be affected by any sort of conflict, as peace is our biggest virtue,” one Instagram post by the platform read. “We created a special Support Ukraine collection as so many international friends asked us how they can help. So, with this collection (not for dressing, only for charity) we want to share our commitment for non-violence and to help our community to donate money safely.”

Image: DressX, Instagram

In 12 hours, since the collection’s launch, the company has said it has raised and transferred 200,000 Ukrainian hryvnia (6,600 dollars).

The line, which includes digital earrings, a bucket hat, sweater and heart-shaped dress all in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, has also attracted a number of international influencers, partners and clients, each posting images of themselves wearing the platform’s digital pieces.

Barcelona-based influencer Rylé Tuvierra was among those sharing images sporting a DressX look, alongside a post aimed at highlighting other Ukrainian fashion brands to support, including Nué and Frolov.

In her post, Tuvierra said: “Fashion is a power tool to spread awareness, a form of activism, expression and reflection of the society. I am using my platform to encourage you to support more than ever #Ukrainian designers and fashion to help their workers and families - community building to shed light and silver lining on these tough times for them.”