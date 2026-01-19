Dsquared2 and Staff International renew ready-to-wear license

Canadian-Italian fashion brand Dsquared2 and Staff International, a company controlled by the Only the Brave Group (Otb), have officially renewed their licensing agreement for the production and distribution of apparel collections. The agreement extends a 20-year collaboration, which constitutes the main asset for the ready-to-wear business of the brand founded by the Caten brothers. The new long-term contract follows a period of strategic realignment between the two parties, aimed at making the operational model more coordinated and functional for new market objectives.

“This renewal underscores the strength of a partnership built over time and our confidence in its future. As we redefine the Dsquared2 brand strategy, the continued support of a long-term partner who understands our creative vision is essential,” said founders and creative directors Dean and Dan Caten, in a statement.

The agreement is part of an internal reorganisation for Dsquared2, which recently renewed its senior management to embark on a new industrial direction. By strengthening its relationship with Staff International, the fashion house aims to focus its resources on creative development and brand positioning. It will delegate the management of its production infrastructure and global distribution to its partner.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Dsquared2 and with Dean and Dan. The extension of this license allows us to build on the results we have achieved together and to contribute to the brand's success,” emphasised Ubaldo Minelli, chief executive officer of the Otb Group and Staff International.

According to the companies, operational details regarding the new strategic direction and upcoming industrial initiatives will be announced in the coming months. The deal confirms the central role of Staff International's production hub in the high-end segment. This guarantees stability for Dsquared2's supply chain in a market that requires increasing distribution efficiency.