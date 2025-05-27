Dsquared2 and Staff International settle legal dispute, agree to continue collaboration

Peace has been made between Dsquared2 and Staff International. The duo have signed a strategic agreement to continue their collaboration in the production and distribution of Dsquared2's ready-to-wear collections.

“This decision will lay the foundations for a collaborative approach, with Staff International supporting the brand in the internalisation process of the ready-to-wear business in spring/summer 27. The operation reflects a shared and future-oriented vision, aimed at strengthening the historic partnership and the success of the brand,” read a press release.

In early April, through a brief statement, Dsquared2 Group announced the immediate termination of the license agreement with Staff International spa. “As a result, the group will assume direct control of the production and distribution of its ready-to-wear collections,” the statement read.

OTB, to which Staff International reports, had then announced that it had sued Grascoe Holdings Limited, Dsquared2 Trademarks Limited and designers Dean and Dan Caten before the Court of Milan to continue their collaboration in the production and distribution of Dsquared2's ready-to-wear collections.

Collaboration continues for childrenswear collections until 2030

In short, the new agreement between the parties lays the foundations for an increasingly transparent and synergistic approach, which promotes an active exchange of skills, technologies and distribution resources, with the aim of guiding the evolution and growth of the collections, ensuring stability and cooperation and supporting Dsquared2 in its evolution towards the internalisation process.

“The path will be managed collaboratively, through a structured plan, based on transparency, respect and mutual trust. This decision represents a significant milestone in a long-standing relationship built on shared values and objectives, with deep respect for all the people involved and with a clear vision for the future of the brand,” the release continued.

It was also agreed to continue the collaboration for the childrenswear collections developed by Brave Kid until 2030.

Founded in 1976, Staff International is the production and logistics platform of the OTB Group. The company directly manages production and logistics for some of the brands in OTB's portfolio, including Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander, and Diesel collections of footwear, bags and small leather goods. The company also has a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Dsquared2, managing all phases of product research and development, as well as the omnichannel distribution of the collections.

