Dsquared2 appoints Sergio Azzolari as new chief executive officer

Dsquared2 has announced it has selected Sergio Azzolari as its new chief executive officer, effective April 1.

Azzolari will be responsible for driving the brand’s global growth and reinforcing its omnichannel footprint, Dsquared2 said in a press release.

The fashion veteran has previously worked at the Benetton Group and has served in executive roles at Missoni, Luxottica and Deckers Corp.

CEO role left vacant for four years

Most recently, Azzolari was general manager of Tod-owned brand Fay and Hogan.

“We are very happy to welcome Sergio in our team, through his leadership we will make steady, strong strides together,” said Dsquared2 creative directors, Dean and Dan Caten.

The Catens took on the unofficial role of co-CEO for four years after the company’s former CEO, Gianfranco Maccarrone, abruptly left the company in September 2017.

Azzolari said: “Joining Dsquared2 for its next chapter is an exciting opportunity to leverage the brand’s panache and uniqueness and I look forward to seeing it rise into its full potential.”