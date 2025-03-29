Dsquared2 faces lawsuit from Staff International over license agreement termination

Dsquared2 Group announced today they are immediately terminating their license agreement with Staff International spa, stating they will take direct control of the production and distribution of their ready-to-wear collections. However, Otb, which controls Staff International, is challenging this move.

Staff International has filed a lawsuit against Grascoe Holdings Limited, Dsquared2 Trademarks Limited, and designers Dean and Dan Caten in the Court of Milan. The lawsuit aims to enforce the full execution of the existing license agreement.

Staff International reiterates its belief in the full effectiveness of the license agreement

Staff International maintains that the license agreement remains fully effective and intends to see it through to its natural expiration. The company disputes any claim of early termination, asserting that the legal conditions for such termination do not exist.

"Staff International will continue to act with the utmost transparency and determination to protect its rights, respecting its contractual commitments and safeguarding its reputation and reserves any further action," the company stated.

Staff International holds an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Dsquared2, overseeing all phases of product research and development, as well as the omnichannel distribution of the collections.

Founded in 1976, Staff International is the production and logistics platform of the Otb Group. It manages the production and logistics for several Otb brands, including Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander, and the Diesel collections of footwear, bags, and small leather goods.