Dsquared2 launches new online flagship store to bolster D2C sales

Luxury apparel brand Dsquared2 has unveiled a new online flagship store as part of its efforts to maximise global D2C reach and revenue.

Via a partnership with digital commerce specialist Astound Commerce, the fashion house has set out to offer a fully localised and seamless experience, while securing complete ownership over the storefront and e-commerce operations.

In a release, Dsquared2’s chief digital officer, Raffaele Nardo, said: “We want to give our customers more from their digital experiences when shopping with us, matching as closely as possible the highly localised experience that they would be used to receiving in-store digitally, and that meant optimising every touchpoint in the online and post-purchase experience.

“Astound had both the technical knowledge and collaborative spirit needed to deliver this project within an ambitious timeframe. We’re delighted that our customers can enjoy an immersive online shopping journey, no matter where in the world they are shopping from.”

To further cater to the needs of consumers, ESW was appointed to design a go-live plan to deliver on the site, spanning the brand’s entire cross-border e-commerce value chain.

Through the firm’s solution, the brand aimed to build trust and confidence with shoppers using market-specific messaging and reinforcing commitment via multiple touch points on the platform.

Meanwhile, Astound Commerce will continue to work with Dsquared2 in driving customer engagement as the brand continues on its D2C e-commerce journey.