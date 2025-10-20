Dsquared2 launches restructuring, lays off 40 employees

Dsquared2 is initiating collective redundancy proceedings. The company announced this in a statement released today. The Dsquared2 Group is launching a strategic reorganisation across all its global offices, affecting approximately 40 roles.

Collective redundancy procedure initiated in Milan

"In Milan, this process will follow a collective redundancy procedure, carried out in full compliance with all applicable regulations. Completion is expected by early 2026," the statement specifies. During this transition, the Dsquared2 Group will work in close collaboration with trade unions to ensure fair treatment and full support for all affected employees, reflecting the company's enduring values and its commitment to its people.

This decision is driven by the crisis within the fashion industry.

"The fashion sector continues to face profound and complex challenges, which are impacting brands worldwide. Dsquared2, with its tradition of bold creativity and resilience, is once again stepping forward to face this moment with determination and clarity," explained the management. They added that the decision, although difficult, represents a proactive step towards strengthening the group's operational structure and positioning it for long-term success.

The Dsquared2 Group remains firm in its vision and confident in its future, the company noted. "With courage and conviction, the Group continues to shape the next chapter of its story," the statement concludes.