DSSLR, founded by Puma founder's grandson, initiates insolvency proceedings
DSSLR GmbH, the company founded by Christoph Dassler, has filed for insolvency.
Preliminary insolvency proceedings were initiated last week for the Herzogenaurach-based sportswear brand. The responsible Nuremberg District Court announced the proceedings. Jochen Zaremba, a lawyer from the Nuremberg-based restructuring firm Schwartz, has been appointed as the preliminary insolvency administrator.
The insolvency follows the launch of DSSLR's first collection last August. The sports and lifestyle label specialises in tennis. It was launched at the end of 2023 by Christoph Dassler, the grandson of Puma founder Rudolf Dassler.
While the brand's lifestyle collection is made from regenerative organic cotton, the on-court line uses materials with a recycled content of 85 to 95 percent. The price range of the collection extends from 35 euros for headbands and wristbands to 480 euros for a short terry-look blouson jacket.
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