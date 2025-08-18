Dubai-based Sumwon Studios acquires Balr.

The Dutch lifestyle brand Balr. has been acquired by Dubai-based Sumwon Studios. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed in the press release issued by the company.

This move marks a new chapter for the football-inspired brand known for its black and white collection. It was founded in 2013 by professional footballers Demy de Zeeuw, Juul Manders and Ralph de Geus. The brand's parent company had filed for bankruptcy in July 2025, but it can now continue operations under its new ownership.

Sumwon Studios, founded in 2023 by Missguided founder Nitin Passi, will be in charge of relaunching the brand. The company, which already holds licenses for brands like Missguided and its own Sumwon, stated that more brands will be added to its portfolio.

"Balr. has the kind of DNA you can’t create. It’s authentic, ambitious and has a place in the sports world," said Passi, who serves as the chief executive officer. He continued, "We see an opportunity to reposition Balr. at the intersection of football, fashion and lifestyle. Renewed with new energy, collaborations and global reach".

Sumwon Studios, which is only three years old, claims it is on track to exceed one billion dollars in revenue this year. Notably, the company counts Shein as one of its strategic investors.