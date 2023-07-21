Duke + Dexter to be backed by Venrex BFC Fashion I fund

London-based brand Duke + Dexter has been named as one of the first to participate in the Venrex BFC Fashion I initiative, an investment fund launched last year by the British Fashion Council (BFC) and venture capital firm Venrex.

Together with the two organisations, Duke + Dexter is aiming to scale the brand at a local level, while still expanding beyond London and developing its women’s line.

The label is also hoping to introduce global collaborations in an attempt to redefine how the industry builds and receives products designed with a purpose and storyline.

Through the partnership, Duke + Dexter now has access to the whole BFC network of events, mentorship programmes and collaborative partners, with the goal of utilising these resources to ensure growth is achieved.

Currently, the label operates 60 percent of its production via British factories and has maintained an expanding list of celebrity ambassadors, while also working with the likes of Selfridges, Matches Fashion and Flannels on distribution.

It has also been teasing future work through AW23 and its recent SS24 collection preview in Paris, through which the label is looking to continue pushing community towards its core.

Alongside the BFC, Duke + Dexter is also planning to accelerate the force of the footwear industry on a global scale, further distinguishing itself as a pioneer of authenticity.