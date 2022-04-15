Dunhill to cut ties with fragrance licensee Inter Parfums

UK brand Dunhill has said it will not be renewing its partnership with Inter Parfums, its fragrance licensee.

The deal is set to expire on September 30, 2023.

Both companies have not disclosed the reasoning behind why the partnership will no longer go ahead.

Inter Parfums will continue to produce and sell Dunhill fragrances during the balance of the licence and, following the expiration date, will have the right to sell-off any remaining inventory for a limited time.

The partnership was established in 2013 and has since seen several fragrance pillars built for the brand over its course.

In a release, Jean Madar, chairman and CEO of Inter Parfums, said the company intended to continue supporting the Dunhill brand and its distributors throughout the transition period.

Madar added: “Looking forward, we are focused on growing our larger brands, reinvigorating the fragrance businesses of our newly licensed brands and expanding our brand portfolio.”