Dutch company wins case against Converse and Kesbo over alleged fake sneakers

A Dutch court ruled in favor of Dutch footwear trader Sporttrading Holland in the latest chapter of their nine-year legal battle with Converse and its importer in the Netherlands, Kesbo BV.

Converse and Kesbo accused Sporttrading Holland of trading fake Converse All-Stars in Holland, Belgium and Germany and asked for the company’s entire stock to be seized. As a result, banks would no longer loan money to the Dutch company, causing it to go bankrupt in 2010. Since then, the business has been acquired by RNF Holding, which also owns the brand Mexx, and relaunched under the same name.

“The court ruled that Converse had wrongfully seized [our] shoes and that the company is entitled to compensation”, wrote Sporttrading Holland in a statement. The US sneaker brand, which is a subsidiary of Nike, and its Dutch importer will have to give Sporttrading Holland some 40,000 shoes back. The ruling also opens the door for Sporttrading Holland to seek compensation. “The value could reach tens of millions”, said Ron Jansen, who runs the company, to FashionUnited via telephone. He added that the company’s lawyers are already taking care of the matter.

While Converse does not discuss the case with the press, Jansen said the US sneaker giant is planning to appeal the decision. If that happens, the legal battle could last up to three more years.

