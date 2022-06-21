Dutch fashion tech startup Lalaland secures 2.1 million euros in funding

Dutch fashion-tech startup Lalaland has secured 2.1 million euros in funding through a pre-Series-A funding round led by Orange Wings, Unknown Group, and angel investors.

Founded by Michael Musandu and Ugnius Rimša in 2019, Lalaland uses artificial intelligence to allow fashion companies to generate hyper-realistic body-inclusive avatars of every body type, size, and skin tone.

The Amsterdam-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company said its goal is to “create a more inclusive, personal, and sustainable shopping experience for fashion brands, retailers, and customers”.

The company said it will use its latest investment to continue its commercial expansion and attract new talent.

Founder and CEO Michael Musandu said in a release: “Our product is centered around solving the issues of consumers who feel underrepresented in terms of ethnicity, gender identity, and body representation.

“So we want to work with people who can relate to these issues, in order to facilitate positive change in co-creation.”

Lalaland was the 2022 winner of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge. The company has already onboarded fashion giants including Zalando, Wehkamp, and Otto.