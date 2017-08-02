Dutch LLC rebrands and appoints Sarah Rutson

Parent company of leading contemporary brands Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott has appointed former Net-a-Porter global buyer Sarah Rutson as its chief brand officer, as Dutch LLC confirms that it is rebranding and will be renamed The Collected Group as it looks to focus on growth and expansion of its brands.

Rutson, who was the former vice president of global buying at fashion e-tailer Net-A-Porter and previously acted as fashion director at Chinese luxury retail group Lane Crawford Joyce Group, will be responsible for evolving the company’s existing labels as well as identifying new brands as potential acquisitions.

In addition, Rutson will also be work with new and existing international partners to strengthen the company’s portfolio and expand the business globally, and work closely with the existing management team to oversee the organisation's rebrand and expansion, the company stated in a press release.

“This is a defining moment for our organisation and I am thrilled that Sarah is joining The Collected Group as we move forward with the company’s rebrand and expansion,” said James Miller, chief executive officer of The Collected Group. “Her visionary talent as both a global businesswoman and an astute creative is undeniable. The spirit Sarah brings to the organisation will lead the team forward by championing uniqueness and innovation to shape the future of the company.”

As part of the company’s rebrand into The Collected Group it has said it is looking to focus on growth and expansion of its existing brands, Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott, while also developing a “broader offering in the designer, beauty and lifestyle brand categories”.

The Collected Group has said that they will do this by “selectively looking for opportunities to expand its portfolio through strategic investments in established as well as up-and-coming labels”.

Commenting on her appointment and the rebrand, Rutson added: “I’m thrilled with the prospect of repositioning The Collected Group’s current labels to achieve more relevancy in today’s market, as well as building a nuanced, diverse portfolio for the organisation. I’m especially looking forward to the curatorial aspect—and the unique approach to building a corporate holding outfit that will be the only one of its kind.”

Speaking on behalf of the Board, James Hart of TA Associates, the growth private equity firm that is the majority shareholder of The Collected Group, commented: “We couldn’t be any more excited to have Sarah join the newly renamed The Collected Group. Her track record in the luxury and fashion world places her in a small category of global trend leaders and her expertise will be invaluable to the Company going forward.

“In addition to her clear track record in the world of fashion, she has also proven to be an exceptional leader and business builder and we are tremendously enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with Sarah and the rest of the team to realise our shared vision for The Collected Group as the next great thing in fashion.”

