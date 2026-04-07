E-commerce: China issues new guidelines to regulate platforms under EU pressure

Just days after a historic visit from a delegation of nine MEPs, Beijing published new national strategic guidelines on Monday, April 6, 2026. Amidst reinforced customs duties and a push for “harmonisation with international rules”, China is reforming its ultra-fast fashion model, which has become a major issue in economic diplomacy.

Trigger: explosion of small parcels and safety scandal

The conflict reached a climax in March 2026 following the publication of staggering figures. 4.6 billion parcels were sent to the EU in one year, with 91 percent originating directly from China.

Beyond the sheer volume, non-compliance served as political leverage for the European delegation. Tests by France's consumer fraud authority, the DGCCRF, revealed critical results. 70 percent of the products tested did not comply with European standards, and 45 percent were deemed dangerous due to toxicity or choking hazards.

Negotiation: three pillars of normalisation

The European delegation, led by MEP Anna Cavazzini, demanded concrete guarantees in exchange for continued access to the single market:

Legal liability: Platforms are now accountable for the products they list and face massive fines.

Source control: Beijing commits to screening exports before they leave Chinese territory.

Algorithmic transparency: Increased protection against “deceptive designs” and content unsuitable for minors on Shein and Temu.

Concrete impacts: end of the digital wild west

The economic model of Chinese ultra-fast fashion, based on the avoidance of taxes and standards, is ending in favour of a more institutional framework.

Before April 2026, the model was opportunistic. The sector benefited from a customs exemption (the de minimis rule for shipments under 150 euros). Responsibility rested with third-party sellers, who were often untraceable, and random checks were performed on billions of small parcels shipped by air.

After April 2026, it is the era of compliance. The new framework imposes a fixed tax of 3 euros per item and processing fees. The platform becomes the sole legally responsible party. To reduce costs, companies are encouraged to establish “local supply bases” in Europe. Inspections are officially tripled and will rely on AI to certify textile composition.

Beijing’s response: advent of fast track

Faced with pressure from Brussels, Beijing has chosen to turn this constraint into a national strategy. According to the official document published by the state news agency Xinhua, several Chinese ministries have joined forces to launch directives aimed at “strengthening the role of e-commerce in supporting the real economy”.

China now proposes creating pilot zones where international standards will be applied directly at the factory. To ensure this compliance, Beijing is relying on technological innovation, particularly through the deployment of AI-certified scanners like the Fastsort-Textile. This tool can instantly identify fibre composition, enabling product quality validation before shipment.

The Chinese government now advocates for “greater harmonisation with international rules” and aims to transform its e-commerce into a “fast track” for high-quality products. This initiative, dubbed “Silk Road e-commerce”, also seeks to facilitate the entry of European goods into the Chinese market to rebalance the trade balance.

Forward-looking analysis: towards compliance fashion

As researcher Chen Bo, quoted by the Reuters news agency, points out, these measures are a “constructive step forward”. For platforms like Shein and Temu, the choice is now between full normalisation, by respecting health and tax standards, or facing a gradual block from the European market. The MEPs' visit marks the end of the regulatory “grey area”, where the fashion of tomorrow will, by necessity, be one of compliance.