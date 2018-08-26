E&Y executive invests in India’s online omnichannel fashion retailer Modestreet

India’s online fashion discovery platform Modestreet Internet Pvt. Ltd, has raised an undisclosed sum of angel investment from Anshika Aggarwal, a chartered accountant and E&Y executive.

The startup will use the capital to launch its operations in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Agra and Chandigarh and to strengthen its technology teams, Abhitosh Yadav, co-founder and chief executive of the venture, said in a corporate statement.

As part of the transaction, Aggarwal will join Modestreet as a co-promoter and director, the statement added.

Founded in March 2017 by Yadav and Rohit Chhabra, Modestreet offers consumers an online and offline fashion retail platform which includes social networking and augmented reality services.

“As a community-driven platform, we are positioning Modestreet Fashion as a personalised experience for browsing, discovery and shopping while also acting as an omnichannel shopping aggregator for fashion businesses,” said Chhabra.