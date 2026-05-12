eBay board rejects unsolicited acquisition proposal from GameStop

The board of directors of US e-commerce leader eBay has formally rejected a non-binding acquisition proposal from US retailer GameStop. Following a comprehensive review conducted with financial and legal advisors, the board determined that the offer did not align with the long-term interests of the company or its shareholders.

In a formal response addressed to GameStop chief executive officer, Ryan Cohen, the board characterized the proposal as neither credible nor attractive. The decision followed an analysis of several critical factors; including the standalone prospects of the US marketplace and the significant uncertainty surrounding the financing of the proposed deal.

The board also cited concerns regarding operational risks and the leadership structure of a potential combined entity. There were further notes on the implications these factors would have on the overall valuation of the business and the executive incentives currently in place at GameStop.

Strategic focus on sustainable growth

Ebay chairman of the board of directors, Paul S. Pressler, emphasized the resilience of the current business model. He noted that the company has consistently delivered results by sharpening its strategic focus and enhancing the marketplace experience for its global network of sellers and buyers.

Founded in 1995 and based in San Jose, California, eBay remains one of the largest global marketplaces, operating in more than 190 markets. In 2025, the company enabled nearly 80 billion dollars of gross merchandise volume (GMV).