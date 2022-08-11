Ebay continues Love Island push with Tasha Ghouri partnership

Ebay UK is continuing its relationship with reality series Love Island through a new pre-loved fashion deal with one of this season’s ‘Islanders’, Tasha Ghouri.

According to the marketplace platform, the partnership with Ghouri, who has been named as its ‘Pre-Loved Ambassador, marks the first non-fast fashion brand deal to come out of the popular TV show.

On her Instagram account, Ghouri posted in an announcement: “Prior to Love Island, I’ve always bought secondhand for my wardrobe, so partnering with Ebay really is a dream come true.”

The influencer added: “I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes and our lives for the better and so I’m excited to join Ebay on their mission to put secondhand fashion at the front and centre.”

It builds on the newly established partnership between Love Island and Ebay, which was named as the show’s first pre-loved fashion partner for the 2022 season.

Throughout the eight week programme, Ebay has been providing the show’s participants with collections of secondhand clothing in a bid to inspire its viewers to also purchase in a circular way.

More information about the partnership with Ghouri will be revealed in the near future, Ebay said in a release.