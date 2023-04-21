Ebay expands authenticity programme to kids sneakers

Resale marketplace Ebay has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee programme in the UK to kids footwear, in line with growing demand for sneakers on the site.

Akin to its already existing initiative, a team of sneaker authenticators will vet and verify the most popular brands of pre-loved children’s sneakers that are over 100 pounds on the platform, including infant and toddler pairs.

In a release, Wahaaj Shabbir, head of sneakers at Ebay UK, emphasised the importance of authentication throughout the department, and noted the increasing number of parents specifically looking for the newest releases for their children.

Shabbir added: “Passion for sneakers is passed down through the generations of a family, and I’d like to think sneaker collections will be the next modern family heirloom.

“As these smaller sizes boom we want to make sure they receive the exact same trust and gold plated service through our Authenticity Guarantee programme.”

As aforementioned, the demand for children’s sneakers is on the rise, a shift that was reflected in searches for specific styles on Ebay’s own platform.

According to the marketplace, searches for ‘Kids Nike Dunks’ increased by almost 140 percent over the last year, while popularity for New Balance also grew by 100 percent from the previous month.

A report by Opinium, cited by Ebay, further stated that 85 percent of parents were also looking for confirmation of authenticity when buying children’s designer fashion to ensure guarantee of quality.