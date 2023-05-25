Ebay launches pre-loved wedding hub catering to demand

Marketplace giant Ebay is responding to the growing demand for second hand bridalwear with the launch of a pre-loved wedding hub.

The platform features pieces by a range of designers and retailers, such as Vera Wang and Vivienne Westwood, with the selection spanning second hand bridal and bridesmaid dresses, accessories and vintage suits.

Its launch comes as research by Ebay found that 74 percent of people in the UK were considering their “something old” as being a pre-loved wedding outfit, while searches for ‘pre-loved wedding dress’ had also recently surged on the marketplace by 50 percent.

In a release, Kirsty Keoghan, global GM of fashion at Ebay, said: “As we approach peak wedding season, we hope our new wedding hub gives brides-to-be the option to get their dream wedding outfit, for a fraction of the price.

“We’re seeing more modern brides looking for wedding outfits that reflect their personality, and by choosing pre-loved, you really can find those unique options, while increasing the lifespan of these amazing dresses - which are often only worn once.

“With such a broad range of designer options available, there really is an outfit for everyone to dazzle in on their big day and options to suit all budgets, without compromising on style.”