eBay partners with InstantLuxe.com to fight against counterfeiting

London - eBay has partnered up with InstantLuxe.com in order to strengthen its luxury offering and fight against online counterfeiters.

The new partnership sees eBay and InstantLuxe.com, held by Gallery Lafayette Group, launching a dedicated, platform on eBay which will offer genuine, certified second-hand luxury goods. By launching a new e-commerce platform, InstantLuxe.com is expanding its international reach while helping the online marketplace guard the authenticity of the goods offered for sale.

At the moment the platform currently features over 1,000 luxury items which have been certified by experts at InstantLuxe.com, including handbags, jewellery, and small leather goods items from leading designer brands. "The guarantee of the authenticity of products sold on InstantLuxe.com has always been at the heart of our offer," said Yann Le Floc’h, CEO and founder of InstantLuxe.com in a statement. "Our model is above all based on excellence."

"Ever since its inception, eBay has been constantly engaged in the fight against counterfeiting," added Céline Saada-Benabe, General Manager of eBay in France. "Our partnership with InstantLuxe.com, a benchmark player in authentic second-hand luxury goods, is the best way of showing our users that we do not simply want to offer them rare, unique directional articles, whether new or second-hand, but that these articles are also certified, and they can be bought with complete peace of mind."

Photo: InstantLuxe.com, Facebook