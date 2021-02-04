eBay Q4 revenue increases by 28 percent

For its fourth quarter, eBay Inc. reported revenue of 2.9 billion dollars, up 28 percent on both an as-reported basis and a foreign exchange neutral basis, while full year revenue was 10.3 billion, up 19 percent on reported basis and up 20 percent on an FX-Neutral basis. The company said, fourth quarter GMV was 26.6 billion dollars, up 21 percent on reported basis and up 18 percent on an FX-neutral basis. GAAP net income for the quarter was 781 million dollars or 1.12 dollars per diluted share, while non-GAAP net income was 600 million dollars or 86 cents per diluted share. Annual active buyers grew by 7 percent, for a total of 185 million global active buyers.

“We finished the year with strong financial results, but what inspires me most is the support we’ve been able to extend to small businesses — providing them with tools, resources and access to millions of buyers globally. We will continue to invest in product and technology in order to deliver the best marketplace in the world for our customers,” said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay in a statement.

Full year GMV was 100 billion dollars, up 17 percent on both an as-reported basis and an FX-Neutral basis. GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin were 26.4 percent and 31.3 percent, respectively.

For the first quarter, eBay expects organic FX-neutral revenue growth of 35 to 37 percent to 2.94 to 2.99 billion dollars, GAAP EPS to range between 81 to 86 cents and non-GAAP EPS in the range of 1.03 dollars to 1.08 dollars.

eBay’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share of the company’s common stock payable on March 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

Picture:eBay press room