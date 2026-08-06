eBay reports 15 percent revenue expansion for second quarter

US e-commerce giant eBay Inc. (eBay) has reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The San Jose-based marketplace generated revenue of 3.10 billion dollars, representing a 15 percent increase on an as-reported basis and a 14 percent rise on a foreign exchange neutral basis.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), reached 22.40 billion dollars for the period, up 15 percent on an as-reported basis and 14 percent on a foreign exchange neutral basis.

The company recorded GAAP net income from continuing operations of 552 million dollars, or 1.21 dollars per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations stood at 727 million dollars, or 1.60 dollars per diluted share. GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margins were 21.60 percent and 28.50 percent, respectively.

Chief executive officer Jamie Iannone stated: “eBay’s second quarter delivered meaningful, broad-based momentum driven by continued innovation and focused execution against our strategic roadmap. This quarter once again demonstrated our ability to focus on our strategic priorities while still delivering strong growth in operating income and EPS.”

Strategic focus on circular fashion and recommerce expansion

Following the end of the quarter, eBay closed its acquisition of Depop Limited (Depop), a consumer-to-consumer fashion marketplace with a strong Gen Z and Millennial customer base, on July 30, 2026.

The transaction was initially announced in February 2026 under a definitive agreement with Etsy, Inc. for 1.20 billion dollars in cash. At closing, the final purchase price reached 1.40 billion dollars in cash, inclusive of preliminary purchase price adjustments. The acquisition is intended to strengthen the group's positioning in circular fashion and resale.

During the second quarter, eBay expanded its Authenticity Guarantee service to cover more than 100 fashion brands across the US and the UK. The platform also integrated Enquirus, a global database for registered luxury watches, across the US, the UK and Germany to support its luxury resale division.

Additionally, live-stream shopping feature eBay Live delivered record performance during the period, with GMV expanding roughly eight times year-over-year across its seven operating markets.

Shareholder returns and third quarter financial outlook

During the second quarter of 2026, eBay returned 448 million dollars to stockholders, comprising 310 million dollars in common stock repurchases, representing approximately three million shares, and 138 million dollars paid in cash dividends. As of June 30, 2026, remaining share repurchase authorization stood at approximately 2.0 billion dollars.

The board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of 0.31 dollars per share, payable on September 11, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 28, 2026.

For the third quarter of 2026, which incorporates the expected financial impact of Depop, eBay expects revenue between 3.07 billion dollars and 3.12 billion dollars, representing year-over-year growth of 8 percent to 10 percent on a foreign exchange neutral basis.

GMV is forecasted between 22.0 billion dollars and 22.40 billion dollars, representing year-over-year growth of 10 percent to 12 percent on a foreign exchange neutral basis. Diluted GAAP EPS is anticipated to settle between 0.94 dollars and 0.99 dollars, while diluted non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of 1.36 dollars to 1.42 dollars.