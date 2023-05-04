Ebay to tap into global emerging markets with new appointment

E-commerce marketplace Ebay has announced the appointment of Vidmay Naini as general manager of the company’s global emerging markets.

From his Singapore base, Naini will be responsible for leading markets in Southeast Asia, India, Eastern Europe, Israel, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

According to Ebay, these locations have “high potential” for e-commerce export growth as they continue to mature and develop.

The role comes as an expansion to his previous position leading the Southeast Asia and India business, with Naini now set to oversee the marketplace’s efforts of tapping into the demand in these markets and becoming part of the global economy.

In a release, Naini commented on the scaling up opportunities among these locations, which offer a growing digital economy driven by small and medium businesses.

He continued: “Global e-commerce platforms such as Ebay can revolutionise export opportunities and expand the reach these businesses can achieve.

“Through our global marketplace, my team and I look forward to establishing and enhancing the retail exports ecosystem for businesses to grow and reach consumers across the world.”

Naini is an Ebay veteran, having spent 18 years within different positions at the organisation, including in strategy, general management, cross border trade and investments.

He has been credited with helping to transform Ebay’s Indian business, as well as playing a key role in striking up a strategic partnership in India’s e-commerce platform, Flipkart.