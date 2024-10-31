eBay's Q3 revenues improve by 3 percent

eBay Inc. revenue for the third quarter was 2.6 billion dollars, up 3 percent on an as-reported and foreign exchange neutral basis.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was 18.3 billion dollars, up 2 percent on an as-reported basis and 1 percent on an FX-neutral basis.

"We achieved another quarter of positive GMV growth and delivered strong results across our key metrics. Our Focus Categories and geo-specific investments are driving momentum in the business, and we are leveraging the power of Al to create magical innovations for our customers," said Jamie Iannone, chief executive officer at eBay.

The company’s GAAP net income was 636 million dollars or 1.29 dollars per diluted share, non-GAAP net income was 588 million dollars or 1.19 dollars per diluted share. GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins were 23.1 percent and 27.2 percent, respectively.

eBay returned 881 million dollars to stockholders, including 750 million dollars of share repurchases and 27 cents per share or 131 million dollars paid in cash dividends.