Ecco posts increase in 2018 net sales and profit

Danish shoe brand Ecco reported net sales of 1.31 billion euros (1.49 billion dollars) and profit before tax of 201 million euros (228 million dollars) in 2018 compared to 1.28 billion euros and 184 million euros respectively, in 2017.

"It is very satisfactory for the employees to see all their hard work and enthusiasm rewarded with such a good result; particularly when taking into account that the retail industry is going through a disruptive period and is facing many challenges", said Ecco's CEO, Steen Borgholm in a statement.

The company launched several new innovative products, within both the shoe and the leather divisions in 2018. The company said, direct-to-consumer sales recorded a 10 percent growth in retail and 36 percent with sales in North America and Asia rising by 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Founded in Denmark in 1963, Ecco products are sold in 99 countries from over 2,250 shops and more than 14,000 sales points.

Picture credit:Ecco newsroom/Raymond Chan for Ecco