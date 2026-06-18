Ecoalf achieves first annual profit as 2025 revenue reaches 64.8 million euros

Spanish fashion and lifestyle brand Ecoalf, a pioneer in promoting circularity and the use of more sustainable materials and processes within the fashion industry, has reported its results for its latest fiscal year. The company, founded by Javier Goyeneche, completed the 2025 financial year with a positive net profit for the first time.

According to information shared by the Spanish company's management, Ecoalf closed its 2025 fiscal year, which ended on February 28, 2026, with total turnover of 64.8 million euros. This figure represents an increase of 11.72 percent compared to the 58 million euros in revenue generated during the previous 2024 financial year.

In terms of profitability, the company reported Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of 5.6 million euros, representing a year-over-year increase of 65.7 percent from the 3.4 million euros reported a year earlier. This translates into an EBITDA margin of 8.64 percent on sales and ultimately resulted in a net profit of 0.4 million euros, the first positive net profit in the company's history.

“Ecoalf closed the 2025 fiscal year with the best financial results since its founding, demonstrating that sustainability is not only compatible with business growth but can also become a scalable and profitable business model,” the company stated regarding its 2025 accounts. Management added that “transforming the industry does not require choosing between impact and profitability, but rather redesigning business models so that both can grow together.”

The results, they continued, “also reflect the company's strategic evolution in recent years, increasing the weight of direct channels to build a closer relationship with consumers and a more balanced growth model.”

40 Percent of Sales Generated Through the B2B Channel

Reflecting this evolution during the 2025 financial year, Ecoalf maintained a balanced business model across its distribution and sales channels. The model was slightly led by its wholesale and business-to-business (B2B) operations, which accounted for 40 percent of total sales, equivalent to approximately 25.92 million euros. Physical retail operations represented 38 percent of annual sales, or around 24.62 million euros, while online sales accounted for the remaining 22 percent, totalling approximately 14.25 million euros.

Although the company did not provide a detailed breakdown by market or geography, it highlighted that Ecoalf continued to expand its global retail network throughout the year. This expansion helped strengthen its identity as an international brand, with notable store openings in Biarritz, France; Bolzano, Italy; and Tokyo, Japan. In Spain, the company opened stores in key locations including San Sebastián, Bilbao, Madrid, and Barcelona.

Alongside its commitment to retail and direct-to-consumer channels, the brand also continued investing in what remained its primary revenue stream in 2025. It secured new commercial agreements with leading international multi-brand retailers. Partnerships for the distribution of its collections include prominent department stores such as La Rinascente in Italy, Kastner & Öhler in Austria, and Manufactum in Germany.

First Impact Profit and Loss Account

In an effort to translate the environmental and social value generated by its business model into economic terms, Ecoalf conducted its first Impact Accounting exercise. This resulted in the publication of its first Impact Profit and Loss Account (Impact P&L).

The report is based on a double materiality analysis, assessing both the impact of the company's operations on society and the environment and the influence of environmental and social factors on the business itself.

As a result, 121 impacts, risks, and opportunities (IROs) were identified as relevant to Ecoalf's activities and value chain. Of these, 45 were classified as materially significant, including 26 impacts, 12 risks, and 11 opportunities. These factors will serve as a framework for future business decisions from a long-term perspective.

Ecoalf's first Impact P&L also includes a series of preliminary findings. Among them, the company highlights a net positive impact of 0.02 euros for society and the planet for every euro of sales generated. This compares favourably with the sector benchmark, which reflects a negative impact of -0.06 euros per euro of sales.

“Although these are preliminary results, they point to a very relevant conclusion,” the company emphasised: “the more Ecoalf grows, the better it is for the planet.”

The company added: “Traditionally, company accounts have only reflected financial performance, leaving out the impacts generated on society and the environment. Impact Accounting seeks to incorporate these aspects into the same language used for business and investment decision-making.”

By integrating business performance with impact metrics, Ecoalf aims to strengthen decision-making, improve dialogue with investors and financial institutions, anticipate regulatory requirements, and continue demonstrating that sustainability can scale.

“The future competitiveness of companies,” the company concluded, “will depend not only on revenue growth but also on their ability to create measurable value across financial, environmental, and social dimensions.”