Eddie Bauer preps for growth as Authentic taps e-commerce and wholesale partner

The parent company of Eddie Bauer, Authentic Brands Group, is prepping the brand for global growth through the appointment of Outdoor 5, LLC (Oved). The licensing firm will oversee the brand’s e-commerce and wholesale operations, as well as its design and product development in the US and Canada.

Catalyst Brands will retain responsibility for the brand’s retail and outlet stores in North America. By onboarding Oved, Authentic intends to create a “unified strategy” to develop the “best possible consumer experience across every channel”. Eddie Bauer is therefore “poised for growth worldwide”, the company added, by strategically focusing on its digital presence, building on its existing online footprint.

In a statement, Authentic’s global president, sports & lifestyle and the owner of the Eddie Bauer brand, Jarrod Weber, said: “This next chapter aligns Eddie Bauer with a partner with expertise in the outdoor space, while allowing Catalyst to focus on its successful lifestyle portfolio. Together, we’re setting the brand up for long-term sustainable growth.”

Speaking on the extended partnership, David Oved, CEO of Oved, said: “Eddie Bauer’s legacy of quality, performance, and adventure is unmatched, grounded in a century-long commitment to creating products that inspire confidence, comfort, and a genuine connection to the outdoors. We see tremendous opportunity to meet consumers where they are - shopping online and through leading multi-brand retailers, by enhancing the brand’s reach, growing its digital footprint, and delivering exceptional products across the market.”