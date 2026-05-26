Egypt and China to develop decarbonised textile city, signalling industrial shift in North Africa

Egypt has announced the development of a fully carbon-neutral industrial textile city in the Port Said governorate, in partnership with Chinese developer Cloud Chain. According to the Egyptian State Information Service, the project is the first of its kind in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and aims to position the country as a regional hub for sustainable textiles.

Beyond its purely industrial dimension, this project illustrates the global reconfiguration of fashion value chains. It sits at the intersection of nearshoring, environmental transition, and the rising influence of Asian players in logistics infrastructure.

Export hub for the European market

The Port Said project is based on a now well-established strategy in the global textile industry. This strategy relies on creating integrated industrial zones that combine production, logistics, and export activities in close proximity to major maritime corridors.

The chosen location is particularly advantageous as the site is at the entrance to the Suez Canal. This provides direct access to trade flows to Europe, which remains the main market for the region's textile exporters.

Through this project, the Egyptian government is pursuing a dual objective. The country aims to capture a portion of industrial relocations from Asia while meeting new environmental requirements imposed by European clients, particularly regarding carbon traceability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

Cloud Chain, operator of Chinese industrial expansion

The Cloud Chain group is a Chinese developer specialising in the creation of integrated industrial zones and international logistics platforms, often in partnership with local governments.

The company manages turnkey projects that combine factory infrastructure, logistics real estate, and the optimisation of export supply chains. It focuses particularly on manufacturing sectors geared towards Europe and the Middle East.

Its model is part of a broader trend of Chinese operators expanding abroad. These entities support the partial relocation of manufacturing capacity to cost-competitive zones, while maintaining direct connections and control over Western markets.

Reconfiguration of routes between Asia, Africa and Europe

This Egyptian hub is taking shape as the global map of textile sourcing undergoes a major redrawing. For several years, Chinese industrialists in the sector and logistics have been seeking to diversify their production bases, particularly towards South Asia, North Africa, and certain Eastern European countries like Poland or Romania.

This strategy is a response to several factors. These include rising wage costs in China; recurring customs tensions with the US and the European Union; and stricter environmental standards. North Africa thus emerges as an ideal balance point, combining geographical proximity to Europe, competitive production costs, and trade agreements that facilitate access to the common market.

Chinese presence in African infrastructure

Beyond textiles, the Chinese presence in Africa is already firmly established in key infrastructure. Several analyses by international organisations, including the World Bank and the IMF, have extensively documented the increase in Chinese financing for ports, logistics networks, and energy projects on the African continent since the 2000s.

In some cases, these investments have been structured through sovereign loans, sometimes backed by long-term concessions on port or logistics infrastructure. This model is described as “port diplomacy” in economic literature. This trend also extends to natural resources, with massive investments in the mining and industrial sectors of several African countries, following a logic of vertical integration of global supply chains.

Textiles, sustainability and competitiveness: an increasingly political equation

For the fashion industry, this new wave of investment comes at a time when the compatibility between price competitiveness and environmental requirements is becoming a central issue. The European Union is progressively strengthening its obligations regarding due diligence, supply chain traceability, and environmental reporting.

These regulations are gradually changing the organisation of supply chains and logistics flows into the European market. They are leading some players to adapt their production models by combining geographical diversification, logistics cost optimisation, and adjustments to new compliance requirements.

This evolution is helping to shift some industrial capacity to areas close to Europe or integrated into its trade agreements. In these regions, regulatory frameworks can be more easily integrated into existing production models.

In this context, textile logistics chains are also being reshaped operationally. Adjustments to shipping routes and distribution methods are regularly observed, particularly in cross-border trade, where traceability and compliance requirements are gradually tightening under the influence of new European rules.

Integrated textile industrial zones, such as the one planned for Port Said, are part of this movement. They combine production and logistics within the same area to streamline exports while progressively integrating international standards for sustainability and traceability.

Industrial transition still under construction

While the Egyptian project remains an official announcement at this stage, it illustrates the rise of specialised industrial hubs outside of traditional Asia. These hubs are capable of navigating logistical, environmental, and geopolitical challenges. Today, real power in the textile industry no longer lies with the workshop that sews the garment. It now belongs to those who master logistics, dictate standards, and control the gateways to consumer markets.