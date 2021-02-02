Elie Saab signs global licensing deal with Brands Beyond Beauty

Luxury fashion brand Elie Saab has signed a long-term global licensing deal for its perfumes and cosmetics with Brands Beyond Beauty.

The agreement, which came into effect at the beginning of the year, will see Brands Beyond Beauty handling the entire strategic and operational creation, distribution, online and offline sales and marketing of the Elie Saab perfumes and cosmetics.

“The agreement represents an important milestone in the development of the brand in the beauty universe and a new chapter in its worldwide development,” explained the fashion brand in a statement. “The Elie Saab group and Brand Beyond Beauty top management will focus joint resources to bring new perspectives to Elie Saab Parfums and achieve stronger positions in brick and mortar and online channels.”

The announcement comes ahead of the tenth anniversary of Elie Saab’s iconic fragrance, Le Parfum in May 2021, which both companies said would be celebrated with a new campaign, as well as a new version of the scent later in the year.

Social responsibility is also at the heart of the collaboration, with the luxury fashion house saying that a symbolic initiative to showcase “positive impact” would be launched this year, where a percentage of the sales from Le Parfum would be donated for the reconstruction of Beirut.

Elie Saab Jr, chief executive Elie Saab Group, said: “In our continuous effort to drive innovation and optimise our development strategy, we have joined forces with Brands Beyond Beauty to translate our vision of growth in the fragrance and cosmetics industry.

“With shared values and common goals, we will continue building on the successful journey of Elie Saab fragrances celebrating its 10 years anniversary. This agreement will reinforce our worldwide positioning in this industry with new product offerings and global market expansion.”

Brands Beyond Beauty Group is located in Switzerland and also looks after the beauty business of Chopard and Philipp Plein, through its subsidiaries PFCH Luxe and Philipp Plein Parfums.