Elie Tahari and Bluestar Alliance form venture

Elie Tahari, Ltd. and Bluestar Alliance, LLC have announced the formation of a new joint venture company, TBH Brand Holdings, LLC. Under this partnership, Elie Tahari has contributed the intellectual property for his Tahari and T Tahari along with related trademarks into the joint venture with Bluestar Alliance, who will be responsible for the day-to-day management and licensing of these brands both domestically and internationally. In addition, the new company will assume responsibility for the licensing management of the Elie Tahari core trademark with a focus on expanding the brand's global presence and the opening of Elie Tahari retail boutiques throughout the world.

"This is a thrilling and landmark event in the history of my company," said Tahari. "By partnering with Bluestar on the family of Tahari brands, this will allow me to focus my energies on strengthening and expanding the Elie Tahari business internationally and in the US. I owe my gratitude to my trusted CFO Wayne Markowitz for helping me in orchestrating and consummating this exciting partnership with Bluestar."

Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, added, "Elie and I have been discussing this partnership for many years now and I'm pleased to see this deal has finally come to fruition. Together, with Bluestar's brand management and Elie Tahari's design capabilities, we will create an extraordinary worldwide brand vision that will appeal to both the domestic and international consumer that has admired the Tahari collections for so many years."

"We are looking forward to engaging and connecting with the Tahari consumer through an extensive marketing and communications campaign which encompasses digital marketing, advertising and social media," stated Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance. "It is our vision to incorporate all the categories including women's and men's ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, eyewear and home décor into one lifestyle brand and believe our efforts will bring continued success and growth in the coming years."

In a separate but related transaction, Elie Tahari, Arthur Levine and Les Schreiber have contributed the intellectual property of the Tahari ASL trademark into a new joint venture company, TASL Brand Holdings, LLC. With this new partnership, Levine will continue to spearhead the growth of Tahari ASL.

"I am looking forward to continuing this piece of the business with Bluestar Alliance. They are great partners and I'm excited to extend this relationship to aggressively grow the Tahari ASL brand around the world," said Arthur Levine, CEO of Tahari ASL.

Gindi added, "There is huge growth potential for Tahari ASL and we are looking forward to joining forces on this exciting opportunity."

All combined, the family of Tahari brands exceed 500 million dollars at retail today. Under Bluestar Alliance's new leadership, their expectation is to grow Tahari ASL into a billion-dollar brand in the near future. According to Gindi, "This goal is well within reach."