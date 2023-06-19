Ellen MacArthur Foundation continues partnership with CNMI's Sustainable Fashion Awards

For the second year running, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has maintained its partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the Award for Circular Economy as part of its Sustainable Fashion Awards.

The foundation will also continue to serve as chair of the jury, a role through which it looks to bring a circular economy lens to award categories of the event.

Meanwhile, the award presented by the organisation will honour those in the industry that are excelling at applying principles of circular economy to their work, particularly aimed at brands, suppliers and platforms that help to harness creative solutions and tackle global challenges.

In a release, Andrew Morlet, CEO of the foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be chairing the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards again this year, and to have the opportunity to celebrate the designers and brands innovating the future of the fashion industry.

“As part of the overall awards, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy honours those excelling at putting circular design and business models at the heart of their work, inspiring others to innovate for positive change to help tackle global challenges, like climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

“The journey towards a circular economy for fashion won’t happen overnight and it requires systemic change. These awards celebrate progress and help set the direction of travel, acting as an important step towards a more sustainable, equitable, circular, and regenerative future for fashion.”

The Sustainable Fashion Awards will take place at Teatro alla Scala in Milan on September 24.