End. appoints Nick Bailey as chief operating officer

End. has announced the appointment of Nick Bailey as the company’s new chief operating officer.

The addition comes as part of the luxury streetwear brand’s strategy to build on its strategic leadership capabilities to support its growth plans.

Bailey’s appointment follows the recent announcement that Parker Gundersen will be joining the retailer as its new chief executive officer, as revealed back in June 2022.

Bailey joins End. from lingerie retailer Hunkemöller International, where he served as global merchandising, planning and distribution director since 2016.

He has also held several senior roles at the likes of George’s Asda, Gap and Marks & Spencer.

At End., Bailey has been tasked with leading the development of its supply chain strategy and customer experience, as well as building on its digital and marketing capabilities.

In a release, Gunderson also noted that the company is growing its portfolio of stores in the UK and internationally, further adding that there were “new and exciting propositions” to come.

Last year the retailer announced the closing of a majority investment in End. by global investment firm Carlyle.