END. records 26 percent turnover and headcount growth

New York – Men’s clothing retailer END. has sustained growth over the summer months, registering a 26 percent increase in turnover. The company has also announced it’s expanding its staff with the hiring of over 150 new members.

The British retailer, which owns physical stores in Newcastle, London and Glasgow, does most of its business online.

Publicly available accounts for the Ashworth and Parker, which trades as END., for the year ending March 31 show that revenue increased from 134.7 million pounds in 2019 to 170.5 million pounds in the same period of 2020.

Operating profit went up from 27 million pounds to 31.4 million pounds. In public documents, END. director Christiaan Ashworth explains the brand’s success stating that “END.'s success is underpinned by its long-term approach and the energy our teams put into developing positive, collaborative and lasting relationships. Our partnerships with the 500 brands we work with remains one of our highest priorities and we work tirelessly to represent each individual brand in an authentic, high-quality and aspirational way.”

Ashworth further highlights that their “loyal and discerning customer base (currently around 3.6m) continues to grow across the world, as does our following on social media. We are proud of the high engagement we have with our social community of more than 2.8m followers, who inspire us and drive us to continually raise the bar.”