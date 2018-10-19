Epson launches direct-to-garment printer for polyester

Polyester is one of the most challenging fabrics to print on, but Japanese electronics company Epson is launching a direct-to-garment printer for companies working with 100 percent polyester apparel, such as activewear and faux leather.

“To date, the direct-to-garment industry has been limited to printing on 100 percent cotton or cotton-polyester blends”, said Timothy Check, Epson America’s senior product manager, Professional Imaging, in a statement. “This new polyester pretreatment solution will open opportunities for direct-to-garment printing and customization for new industries, as well as open doors to on-site garment customization at sporting events”.

The new printer will retail for 299.895 US dollars from December, through Epson’s authorized direct-to-garment re-sellers.

Image: courtesy of Epson