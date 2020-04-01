Eric Bompard ropes in ex-LVMH, Hermès executive as new CEO

In a transformational phase, Eric Bompard has named Barbara Werschine as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Werschine joins Eric Bompard from Zadig & Voltaire, where she served as vice president for Europe since 2018.

The family-owned French cashmere sweater brand was acquired by Xavier Marie in 2018, who is now President of the group. Marie is founder and former CEO of furniture and home decor firm Maisons du Monde and his holding company Compagnie Marco Polo also owns contemporary brand Paule Ka; children’s labels Bonton and Le Petit Souk, and shoe manufacturer Rautureau.

Werschine brings 20 years of experience in brand building to Eric Bompard. She was associated with LVMH from 1997 to 2004 and then Hermès, where she worked alongside Axel Dumas between 2010 and 2017. Before Hermès, she served consulting firm McKinsey.

The Eric Bompard group operates 60 stores worldwide and sells 500,000 pieces per year.

Picture credit: Eric Bompard