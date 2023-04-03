Erverte Paris to expand to European market

The French men’s clothing brand Erverte Paris plans to expand its operations to the wider European market.

Erverte wants to work closely with both its customers and its partners across the continent, with the intention to make a positive impact on the European fashion market.

The brand explained in the official statement that this decision is based on the belief that this market is the right match for its specific products and on the demand for sustainable garments on a global scale in general.

Erverte focuses on using “materials from natural, renewable sources and prioritises environmentally friendly production processes”. These efforts translate to the usage of natural instead of synthetic fibres and the production taking place in France.

The final products are described as timeless, minimalistic, versatile and functional by the brand.

CEO, Marc Franck Garcia, said: “The fact that the clothes are made in France guarantees a high-quality of workers’ conditions as France is a country that has some of the highest working conditions. The local production of Erverte’s clothes reduces their environmental impact as all products are shipped locally, resulting in a reduction in carbon emissions. Erverte takes a global approach with a focus on respecting the lives of each person the brand works with.”