Esprit announces “significant job cuts” in Germany

German fashion brand Esprit intends to significantly reduce its staff following its recent losses. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Anders Kristiansen sent a letter to all German employees to inform them that Esprit is in a “drastic economic situation, which requires an immediate reorientation. Unfortunately, a considerable reduction in personnel is necessary in this context”.

The company’s management team has already been cut in half, which, according to the letter, shows that the company has “already started to implement the streamlining of existing structures”. In addition to slashing jobs, Esprit intends to optimize its store portfolio and review its wholesale structure.

Contacted by FashionUnited, Esprit did not disclose the number of affected employees in Germany. It also couldn't comment yet whether it plans to reduce its staff in other countries. The brand said only that Kristiansen will announce further details later this fall. Esprit employs about 6400 full time employees worldwide, of which less than half work in Germany.