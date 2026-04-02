Esprit reduces annual loss following restructuring

Apparel provider Esprit presented its financial results for the first fiscal year following its major restructuring on Monday. After divesting the majority of its operational business, the parent company, Esprit Holdings Ltd., is now focusing entirely on a licensing model for the once-popular brand. Consequently, losses were significantly lower than in the previous year. However, revenues also saw a considerable decline.

The reported net loss attributable to shareholders shrank from around 1.2 billion Hong Kong dollars (0.15 billion dollars) in 2024 to 20.5 million Hong Kong dollars, following extensive cuts to its business activities. The previous year's figures, however, had included the immense losses from the now-discontinued operations. The loss from continuing operations was reduced from 266.5 million to 42.6 million Hong Kong dollars.

Simultaneously, revenue from continuing operations, which is now generated entirely from licensing income, decreased to 20.5 million Hong Kong dollars. This was less than half of the previous year's figure of 42 million Hong Kong dollars. The company attributed the decline to the loss of licensing income in Europe, which was once the brand's most important market by a significant margin. Esprit sold the brand rights for the region to Deichmann subsidiary Fasbra SE during the insolvency proceedings of its German subsidiaries.

Esprit focuses on China and North America

The company now holds all brand rights for non-European regions. The exception is the brand rights for footwear in the US, which were also sold to Deichmann. The focus is now on rebuilding Esprit's presence in Asia and America in collaboration with local licensing partners. Activities in Greater China and North America are central to this strategy.

Esprit sees opportunities, particularly in the current shift in consumer behaviour. The company explained that consumers continue to value established brands but are shopping more price-consciously due to the overall economic situation. Esprit now aims to further establish itself in this segment within its target markets, using its new, cost-efficient business model.