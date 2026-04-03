EssilorLuxottica acquires stake in Thailand's Top Charoen

Eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica has made an overseas acquisition. The company has acquired a “significant” stake in Top Charoen, making it a partner. The transaction, for which financial details were not disclosed, consolidates the long-standing collaboration between the two companies.

“The partnership with Top Charoen strengthens our presence in one of the most significant Asian countries. It also contributes to raising the standards of vision care and supports the development of the new wearable category. In the same way, we continue to provide our optical customers with innovative and high-quality products and services. We are working together to promote greater awareness of the importance of visual health and to respond concretely to the growing demand in Asia,” commented Francesco Milleri, chairman and chief executive officer, and Paul du Saillant, deputy chief executive officer of EssilorLuxottica, in a note.

Top Charoen is the leading optical retail chain in Thailand, with over 2,000 stores in the country.

Founded in 1947 with the opening of the first store in Saraburi, the company also had a travelling programme to bring vision care services to more rural areas. Today, Top Charoen operates through several banners. These include Top Charoen; Luxoptic; Eye Class; Eye Bright; Eye Sport; Big C Optical; Robinson Optical and Beautiful Optic.

The company is also active in e-commerce, through a proprietary platform and a selected presence on local third-party marketplaces.