EssilorLuxottica records marginal increase in Q3 revenues

EssilorLuxottica's revenue for the third quarter reached 6.4 billion euros, an increase of 4 percent at constant exchange and 2.3 percent at current exchange rates.

In the first nine months of 2024, revenue amounted to 19.7 billion euros, up 4.9 percent or 3 percent at current exchange rates, backed by positive growth across all channels and regions.

The company confirms its target of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates, targeting a range of 27 to 28 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue in the range of 19 to 20 percent by the end of that period.

Commenting on the financial update, Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica said: “In the third quarter, we maintained solid momentum, with all regions and businesses contributing to steady growth, fueled by our commitment to innovation and excellence. As we enter the fourth quarter with confidence, we remain on track with our long-term targets and continue driving meaningful transformation for the years to come.”

The company’s professional solutions segment grew 4.5 percent or by 2.4 percent at current exchange rates, supported by growth in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, driven by innovative products. Direct to consumer was up 5.3 percent or 3.7 percent at current exchange rates.

The company reported positive growth across all regions in the first nine months of the year with EMEA, up 7.3 percent or 5.2 percent at current exchange, Asia-Pacific up 7.7 percent or 4.6 percent at current exchange, Latin America, up 10.1 percent or 1 percent at current exchange and North America up 1.6 percent or 1.1 percent at current exchange rates.